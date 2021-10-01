Juanita Lorraine Modlin, 92, of Patuxent Beach, California, MD, passed away on September 23, 2021 in Solomons, MD. Born on January 11, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Philip Briscoe Thompson and Daisy Jones Thompson. Juanita was the loving wife of the late Ernie Lee Modlin, whom she married on March 7, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded her in death on August 29, 2010. They were married for 46 years.

Juanita is preceded in death by her siblings Philip Roscoe Thompson, Andrew Latelle Thompson, Paul Jones Thompson, Lamen Samuel Thompson, Isabel Catherine Dean Nielsen, John Briscoe Thompson, Flora Mavis Sweeney, Daisy Evangeline Pegg, and twins Naomi Frances Fowler and Ruth Elizabeth Joy.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1941. Juanita was a secretary at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for 49 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees).

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Hollywood Church of the Nazarene, Hollywood, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Paul McPherson officiating and Pastor Eric Folk assisting. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Thompson, Jamey Thompson, Jeff Kirby, Steve Sweeney, Eric Sweeney, and Drew Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Sweeney, Tim Thompson, Donald Ervin, Randy Dean, Charlie Dean, and John Winston Thompson.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. & Crematory, Leonardtown, MD.