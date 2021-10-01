Donald (Duck) Leroy Thompson of Avenue, Maryland passed away on September 24, 2021. He was born in St. Mary’s County, Maryland on February 1, 1941, to Marie Arvilla (Faunce) Thompson and James Leroy (Roy) Thompson. Though he loved travelling and exploring this great country, he was a proud resident of the 7th District in St. Mary’s County his whole life.

He married his high school sweetheart Rose Marie (Pilkerton) Thompson of Mechanicville, Maryland on June 23, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland. They had two (2) children, Cynthia Thompson Arevalo, and Brian (Vicky) Thompson. He is survived by his wife Rosie (of 59 years), children Cindy and Brian, three grandchildren Crystal (Chris) Moore, Whitney (Glenn) Tozier, Kaelyn Thompson, two (2) great grandchildren Christopher and Jason Moore, sister Barbara Honigsberg and her children Catherine Honigsberg, and John (Hope) Honigsberg.

He graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. ARMY National Guard as part of the Nike Hercules Missile Unit.

Donald was one of the last U.S. Coast Guard licensed wooden boat builders in Maryland, a skill he learned from his uncle Frank (Boy) Faunce as he grew up. He was a commercial waterman, boat builder, master carpenter, and construction superintendent. He led several major construction programs at the U.S. Navy Yard, Vice-President’s Home, Georgetown Mall, Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Gallaudet University Chapel, Goddard Space Flight Center, Brandywine Natural Gas Power Plant, and the Quantico Marine Base. He spent many hours volunteering at his church (Holy Angels Catholic Church) and the American Legion Post 221 where he served as a past Commander and numerous other positions.

He loved feeding and admiring wildlife in his backyard as well as fishing with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He also loved sharing stories about his youth and family ancestors that included waterman stories of his father Roy Thompson and grandfathers Capt. Frank Faunce and Golden Thompson. He loved to share his lifelong experiences and humorous stories of setting fish nets, crabbing, eeling, oystering, clamming, and boating.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road Avenue, MD. 20609 followed by a Mass of Christian burial officiated by Father Stephen Wyble. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Rd, Bushwood, MD. 20618. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Moore Jr., John Honigsberg, Francis Gibson, Tony St. Clair, Billy Smith, and Ernie Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren Crystal Moore, Whitney Thompson-Tozier, Christopher Moore III, and Jason Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, 21530 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD. 20609 or the American Legion Post 221, P.O. Box 98, 21690 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD. 20609.