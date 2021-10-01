Patricia Ann (Milburn) Godwin, 87, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully amongst family Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her son’s residence in Great Mills, MD. She was born in Arlington, VA on September 1, 1934 to the late Alfred Baker Milburn Sr. and Doris Marie (Havens) Milburn.

Patricia was preceded in death by her younger brothers Charles Havens Milburn, his wife Elfriede Anna (Hupperich) Milburn, and Alfred “Ted” B. Milburn, Jr. She is survived by son Charles Havens Milburn, Jr., his wife Patricia (Nice) Milburn, granddaughter Emily JoAnn Milburn, great grandson Bentley, and her son Patrick Scott Milburn, his wife Vickie (Kite) Milburn, as well as sister-in-law, Carolyn (Keeney) Milburn, nephew Michael Milburn and niece Theresa Milburn Brown.

“Pat” graduated from Falls Church High School in 1951, attended the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and became a registered nurse in 1954 until she decided to pursue a career as a Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, DC Police Officer in 1961. She retired from the DC Women’s Bureau in 1967 after being injured in the line of duty.

Pat was a talented fisherman knit artisan, enjoyed reading, and bragging about her two sons, granddaughter and great grandson. She was a Cub Scouts of America Den Mother, an elementary school PTA president, and a member of the Cape St. Mary’s Citizen’s Association where she served as secretary and later president. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Please join us for a celebration of life luncheon being held at Kevin’s Corner Café in Leonardtown, MD on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

