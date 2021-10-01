James E. Guy (Jimmy), “Bubba,” 93, of Hollywood, MD, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 at Medstar St. Mary’s in Leonardtown, MD. Born June 5, 1928 in Hollywood, MD, he was the son of the late James Elmer Guy and Mary Madge (Dean) Guy.

Jimmy would go on to meet and wed the love of his life, Joan Marie (Marsh) Guy on February 10, 1951 in Washington, D.C. Together, in 1954 they would go on to build and run Guy Construction Company, a successful family business for many years. After living and raising their three children in Prince Georges County, they purchased waterfront property in St. Mary’s County where they would build their dream home, which housed many wonderful memories of their legacy together. They shared 52 years of marriage before Joans passing in July 2003.

Jimmy enjoyed visiting his numerous friends and “buddies” at the local Patuxent Moose Lodge. An animal lover, he always made sure the ducks and the squirrels in his yard had plenty of food. You could often find him outside on any day, admiring the sights from the waters and the many boats that passed by.

Jimmy is survived by son, Robert Guy (Kathy) of Leonardtown, MD and daughter, Kareen Thompson (Wayne) of Mechanicsville, MD. In addition to his children, he is survived by his eight grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren (another great grandchild arriving October 2021); and two great-great grandchildren (another great-great grandchild arriving November 2021). In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Alberta Kamm; his daughter, Julia Ann Ludke; one granddaughter and one great granddaughter.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery Hollywood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Thompson, John Ryan, Jason Guy, John Dulaney, Lee Brickman and Riley Barnes. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611, www.pulminaryfibrosis.org or the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79 Hollywood MD 20636.