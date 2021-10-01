Erin Nicole Bean, 3, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on September 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. Born on April 12, 2018, she was the daughter of Cara Bean and Scott Bean of Hollywood, MD. Erin is survived by her sister Kayla Bean of Callaway, MD, her brothers Kevin Bean and Lindon Bean, both of Hollywood, MD, as well as maternal grandmother Linda Millar of Hollywood, MD, paternal grandparents Leonard and Donna Bean of Hollywood, MD, niece Remingtyn Slaughter of Callaway, MD, aunt Pam Millar of Hopewell, VA, uncle Joey Bean (Jennifer) of Leonardtown, MD, cousins Samantha Millar Tippett (Ryan), Collin Millar, Jaxon Goddard, Carsyn Tippett, Justin Bean, and Alyssa Bean, special friends Theresa Bean and Taylor Bean, and many many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. Erin was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Russell Millar, and her uncle, Robbie Millar.

Erin loved all things outdoors, especially the mud. She enjoyed riding her bike or tricycle, playing on the trampoline, in the sandbox, or flying through the air on a swing. Although she couldn’t yet read, she would often sit for extended periods of time looking at her books or even flipping the pages of whatever novel Mommy was reading. Her favorite shows were “Veggie Tales”, “P.J. Masks”, and, most recently, “Super Why”. She loved to sing nursery rhymes and had an amazing memory to recite parts of her favorite shows. She did not communicate her wants and needs verbally, but she always found a way to get her point across, through gestures or two-word phrases. Erin never knew a stranger; her heart was open to love and befriend everyone. She was independent, strong-willed, and focused. She liked to play by herself but had the deepest belly laugh when playing with Daddy or sharing silly moments with her brothers. Erin shared a special bedtime routine with Mommy, looking out at the twinkling stars, saying prayers, tucking in her baby dolls, and finally, holding hands until she fell asleep. Now, Erin rests eternally among the stars. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, with Father Raymond Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be David Guy, Ryan Tippett, Joey Bean, Leonard Bean, Theresa Bean, and Taylor Bean. Honorary pallbearers will be Jennifer Bean, Kayla Bean, Justin Bean, and Collin Miller.

Contributions may be made to The Autism Project, a local 501C3 non-profit organization, at P.O. Box 1518, North Beach, MD 20714 (theautismprojectmd.com), the Autism Spectrum Support Group of SOMD at P.O. Box 2162, California, MD, 20619, Autism Anchoring Dogs at www.autismanchoringdogs.org, and Project Lifesaver at www.projectlifesaver.org/get-involved/donate.

