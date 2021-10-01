Lt. John David “Wick” Wickenhofer, USN (Ret.), 64, of Great Mills, MD passed away on September 21, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born in Clarksburg, WV to the late John Davis Wickenhofer and Dorothy Riley Stallman. The third of six children, he enjoyed sports, music, movies, gaming and family. He wrestled in his youth and was a lifelong WVU football fan. He played guitar and was known for his Tom Petty and John Prine covers as well as some original works. He loved to relax to a good movie or playing one of his favorite video games. He served 23 years in the Navy working with aircraft, during which he earned his Bachelors Degree in Engineering and traveled the world. Upon his military retirement, he commenced a second successful career as a government contractor in the area of air worthiness, making many friends and being known for the caliber of his work and his sense of humor.

John is survived by his daughter, Jenna Wickenhofer of Sterling, VA; companion of 22 years Moira Johnson of Great Mills, MD; her children Sean Martin (Randi) of Essex, MD, Sarah Metcalf (Bobby) of California, MD and her children Gatlin, Ryker and Abram, and Robert Martin (Sam) of Lexington Park, MD. He is also survived by his siblings Darrell Wickenhofer (Nancy) of Bridgeport, WV and Richard Stallman (Jamie) of Salem, WV, as well as nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and stepfather Raymond Stallman, as well as sisters Carol Lynch, Marsha Wickenhofer and Nancy Lewis.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.