Emidio Joseph “Mead” Pasqualucci, 87, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on September 23, 2021. Mead was born on April 11, 1934 in Vestaburg, PA to the late Emilio and Lucia (Maccarone) Pasqualucci. Mead grew up in Brownsville, PA. He attended Brownsville High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He honed his bartending skills at his parents’ bar in Brownsville. He then went on to join the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. In addition to jumping out of planes, he was a bartender for the Officers’ Club. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC; Fort Jackson, SC; and Fort Meade, MD. In 1964, Mead moved to the Washington, DC area. He worked briefly for his uncle at Mac’s Sunnybrook in Fort Washington. He was the head bartender at the Prince George Motor Hotel in Hillcrest Heights from 1964-1977. He was the owner of Mead’s Liquors in Waldorf and Star Liquors in Bryans Road. He was employed as a mail carrier for the Waldorf Post Office, from which he retired in 1996.

He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine (Curto) Pasqualucci, whom he married on July 17, 1965. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lenore and Tony Colaciello and grandchildren Maria Mrozowski and Michael Colaciello. Also surviving is his sister, Vincenza Congelio of Grindstone, PA.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Dr., Waldorf, MD 20601 at 10:00 am, with interment immediately following.

