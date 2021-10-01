Michael Lane Taylor, 62, of Clinton Md went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 4, 2021. He was born on October 7, 1959 in Bluefield, West Virginia. He was born to the late Burl Xavier Taylor and Shirley {Rash} Taylor.

Michael grew up in Forrestville, Md and later moved to Lexington Park, Md when his father passed away to be there for his mother and sisters. He enjoyed music, football, he was a big LSU College Football fan as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team. He enjoyed listening to music and working for his church. He worked as a stocker at Big Lots and as a custodian at his church.

He is survived by his younger sister Marcia Bybel and fiance David Walker, his brother in law James Michael Wallace of Marysville, Pa. He has several nieces and nephew. Ciera Taylor of York, Pa, Michaela Fuller and husband (Larry) of Lexington Park, Md, Amber Pineda husband (Matt) of South Carolina, Stephanie Reese husband (Wesley) Indiana, Rachel Wallace boyfriend John of Arkansas. He has many great nieces and nephews. Justice Taylor-Williams, Jocylen Taylor-Williams, Dominic Dunlap, Alivia Caraballo, John Dakota Taylor-Williams Jr, Jackson Reese, Cameron Porter, and Eli Porter. He is also survived by the last living relative on his father’s side Uncle Dale Simmons.

Services will be on September 29, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Md. Viewing will be from 10:00-10:30 a.m. with graveside service and burial following at Charles Memorial Gardens, and officiated by Pastor Chris McCoombs.

