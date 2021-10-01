Frances Regina Wise Dean, 94, of Ridge, MD passed away on September 19, 2021 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center in Lexington Park, MD.

She was born on July 14, 1927 in Ridge, MD to the late George Clarence Wise and Annie Ruth Wilkinson Wise.

Frances is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On December 27, 1945 she married her beloved husband, Frank William Dean, Sr. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage before his death in January 2012. Together they had 15 children. She was a devoted catholic and loving mother, sister and grandmother.

Frances is survived by her children: Thomas Dean of Vero Beach, FL, Earl Dean (Sandy) of Lexington Park, MD, Ann Insley of Millington, TN, Susan Carter of Ridge, MD, Leon Dean (Dianna) of St. Inigoes, MD, Martha Kaszowski of Jacksonville, FL, Bertille Phillips (Dean) of Fairbanks AK, Timothy Dean of Ridge, MD, Alan Dean of Lexington Park, MD, Laura Cook (Bobby) of Ridge, MD, Lucy Bradburn (Robert, Jr.) of Ridge, MD, Henry Dean of St. Inigoes, MD; Many- Many grandchildren; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; great-great-great grandchildren; extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her children; Millie Dean, Ruth Whitt and Frank Dean Jr. siblings Clifford Wise, George Wise, and Thomas Wise; and sisters, Marguerite Smith, Marion Tennyson, Mary Theresa Adler, Agnes Roberta “Berta” Pratt and Annie Lucille Wright.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680 and the Ridge Rescue squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge MD 20680.

