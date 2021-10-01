Philip Harry Gaskill, 74, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 6, 1947 to the late, Philip N. Gaskill and Anne Taylor Gaskill.

He is survived by his children, Gregory E. Gaskill (Sarah) of Hagerstown, MD and Leslie Holland (Andre) of Gaithersburg, MD; seven (7) grandchildren, Connor Gaskill, Rhiannon Gaskill, Tyrone Holland, Jasmine Holland, Andre Holland, Jr., Ryan Holland and Joshua Holland; and siblings, Betty Bitting, James Gaskill, Mary Kessel, and Steven Gaskill. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Philip and Anne Gaskill.

At this time all services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.