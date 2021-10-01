Grace Marie Shumaker, 80, of California, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. She was born in Silver Spring, MD on February 6, 1941 to the late, Paul Francis Panholzer and Elizabeth Wilhelmina (Pullin) Panholzer.

A woman with a warm heart and caring spirit, Grace loved her family above all else. She embraced her job as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, treasuring every moment she was able to spend with them. She was hard-working and was proud of the strong work ethic she passed on to her own children. As a customer service associate in the food industry, she was able to meet many people. She shared her sunny disposition and positivity on strangers in an attempt to brighten their days.

Grace loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family and friends enjoying having a house full of laughter and smiles. A true blessing to all those she knew, Grace has now found peace in her heavenly home, where is able to watch from above guiding your journey to continued joy. As the leaves change color and slowly float down from the trees, remember Grace and her colorful personality.

Grace is survived by her children, John Allen White of Baltimore, MD, Deborah Lynn Boswell of Montross, VA, Dorothy Elaine Beaty of Rhoadesville, VA, Sherry Lea Kohan of Arlington, VA and Shellie Marie Otte of California, MD; ten (10) grandchildren, Amber Hunley, John Boswell, Ashley Beaty, Benjamin Beaty, Hailey Tackett, Melisa Mercer, Destiny Shumaker, Amy Kohan and Abigail Kohan; and three (3) great-grandchildren, Christopher, Sophia and Olivia. She is also survived by siblings Helen Weatherford and Clara Taylor. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elizabeth Panholzer; daughter, Charlotte Ann Boswell; granddaughter, Britiany Mercer; and siblings, George Pullin, Paul Panholzer, Robert Panholzer, Frances Panholzer, Joseph Panholzer, Rosa Walls, Lillian Anna Catlin and Betty Breeden.

The family will receive friends for Grace’s Visitation on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service officiated by Porter Lawson will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

