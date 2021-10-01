Darlene Theresa DeGraves, 75, of Piney Point, MD passed away peacefully at home on September 18th, 2021.

She was born on July 26, 1946 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edgar Chambers, Sr. and Ruth Merling Chambers.

On December 28, 1974, Darlene married her beloved husband, Donald Andrew DeGraves, Sr. at St. Timothy Lutheran Church. She was employed for fifteen years at First National Bank of St. Mary’s as a New Accounts Manager until her retirement. Prior to her working for the bank Darlene worked for a State Farm agent in Dundalk, MD and for Topps Department Store. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was active in her children and grandchildren’s lives and especially loved being “Granny” to the grandkids. She spent many years volunteering for the athletic and band boosters at Leonardtown High School as her children attended school there. Darlene was featured in an article in Woman’s Day Magazine when she was recognized by Little League Headquarters for managing a Senior League team in St. Mary’s Little League. She was an excellent cook and had many family favorites. She went out of her way to make everyone their favorite dishes and had grand holiday dinners. Her other hobbies included dancing, duck pin bowling, flower gardening, and cross-stitch. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City to play the slots as well. She also enjoyed watching tennis and cooking shows. Darlene had an affinity for the water having lived on the Potomac most of her married life. She especially liked vacationing in Emerald Isle, NC and Ocean City, MD. Being at the beach was one of her favorite places to be. During her beach trips she and Donald enjoyed visiting light houses and collecting them. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and caring for them.

In addition to her husband, Donald; Darlene is also survived by her children: Thomas DeGraves of Hollywood, FL, Dawn Pipkin (Michael) of Hollywood, MD, twins-Edgar Brockman of Baltimore, MD and Veston Combs (Sam) of Florence, KY, Stephen DeGraves of Greenville, NC, Donald DeGraves, Jr. (Caren) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Timothy DeGraves Sr.(Rachel) of Newburyport, MA; her siblings: Betty Ricketts of Baltimore, MD, Edgar Chambers (Sherry) of Westminster, MD, Bob Chambers (Naomi) of Essex, MD, twin sister-Marlene Kraemer of Dundalk, MD, and Robin Blume (John) of Stewartstown, PA; her grandchildren: M. Andrew Pipkin (Amanda), Emily Pipkin, Jesse Newton, Jonathan Brockman, Derek DeGraves, Jack Newton, Megan DeGraves, Rachel Brockman, Natalie DeGraves, Paul DeGraves, Timothy DeGraves, Jr. and Connor DeGraves. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Peggy Wagner.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Matthew Borrasso on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 S. Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Serving as pallbearers will be Donald “Donny” Andrew DeGraves, Jr., Thomas Andrew DeGraves, Timothy Andrew DeGraves Sr., Stephen Andrew DeGraves, Edgar Charles Brockman, and Veston “Mike” Combs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Karl Pipkin, M. Andrew Pipkin, Derek Andrew DeGraves, Timothy Andrew DeGraves, Jr., Connor Andrew DeGraves, Paul Andrew DeGraves, Jonathan Andrew Brockman, Darryl Franklin Kraemer Jr., Jesse Roy Newton, and Jack Roy Newton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.