Sharon Gail Weiner, 71, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 28, 1949 in Baltimore, MD to the late Harrison Sachs and Shirley Barshook Sachs.

On October 31,1971, Sharon married her beloved husband, John Samuel Weiner in Baltimore, MD. Together they celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage. She spent her career nurturing and teaching students as an Educator, 3 year in Baltimore City Public Schools and 32 year for St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

In addition to her husband, John, Sharon is also survived by her children: Scott Weiner (Kelly) of Hollywood, MD, Rachel Smith (Eric) of Orange Park, FL, and Aaron Weiner of Hollywood, MD; her sisters, Boni Jacobson of West Palm Beach, FL, and Lauri Sachs of Great Mills, MD; her grandchildren: Lauren Weiner, Olivia Weiner, Jaiden Smith and Keira Smith; and many extended family and friends.

All Services will be private, but made available to the public via Live Stream at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

