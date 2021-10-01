William Calvin Dozier, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 26, 1946 to the late, William Calvin Dozier, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Sauerwein.

Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in February, 1966 and would serve his country with pride before his honorable discharge in January, 1970. During his tour, he would earn the National Defense Ribbon and was awarded commendation for Rifle Marks-Man.

Bill worked as an Assistant Director of Veterans Employment for Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. through the Federal Government. He enjoyed being able to surround himself with fellow patriots and continuing his efforts to keep veterans safe.

Bill would go on to marry his forever love, Alice Dozier and spend twenty-five (25) years happily married before her untimely passing in December, 2020. Bill missed his bride every day and is now happily reunited with her in heaven.

He always enjoyed visiting the VFW and American Legion especially when Alice was by his side. He was always his happiest when she was around, keeping him out of trouble. He loved his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed watching their sporting events. He was an avid football fan and proudly wore green for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bill is survived by his step-children, Francis Wheatley (Janet), and John Shea (Tammy); sister, Lois Hortalosa (Fred); grandchildren, Catherine Wheatley (Wesley Hancock), Danielle Johnson (Chad), Heather Miller (Jacob), Justin Shea (Katie), Autumn Schraeder (Mark), and Jessica Wheatley; and thirteen (13) loving great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, William Calvin Dozier, Mary Elizabeth Dozier, and his brother Robert “Bobby” Wayne Dozier.

The family will receive friends for Bill’s Life Celebration on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am with a Funeral Service officiated by Pastor James “Ed” Chance at 11:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held immediately following at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers the family would request you consider making a donation in Bill’s name to the VFW Post 9619, 6527 Suitland Road, Morningside, MD 20746.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

