James Myron Downs, ‘Jimmy’ 80, of Hollywood, MD passed away on September 24, 2021 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on January 22, 1941 in Washington, D.C. to the late George Myron Downs Jr. and Helen Bernice Milburn Downs.

Jimmy worked for the Department of Defense for over 30 years as an accounting processor, before his retirement. He was a simple man who never met a stranger. He enjoying vanilla milkshakes, room temperature cokes from the can and all American foods. He loved listening to Blue Grass and 50’s music, and imitating his role model, PePe Le Pew. He enjoyed watching the Washington Nationals and was a life long, die-hard Redskins fan. He also made daily outings to get his coffee and visit various family members. His family was his greatest love and he enjoyed visiting with them and spending as much time as possible, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Doris Redding (Benjamin Sr.) of Hollywood, MD. In addition to his daughter, he is also survived by four of his siblings; Virginia Gainer (Joe Sr.) of Charlestown, WV, Kenneth Downs Sr. of King George, VA, Richard Downs Sr. (Alicia) of Waldorf, MD, and John Downs of Moorseville, NC. Jimmy is also survived by his two grandchildren: Kortney Morgan (Gregory Sr.) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Benjamin Redding Jr. (Katelyn) of Hollywood, MD., his three great grandchildren: Gregory Morgan Jr., Kylee Morgan and Benjamin Redding III and too many “favorite” nieces and nephews to name. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is also preceded in death by his siblings: George Downs III, Doris Downs, Donald Downs, Ralph Downs Sr., Norman Downs, David Downs Sr., and Joan Beard.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Pastor Andrew Pickens on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650. A repast will immediately follow at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

