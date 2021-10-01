Michael (Mike) David Wescott, 62, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on September 21, at his home.

He was born on August 18, 1959 in San Diego, CA.

Mike graduated in 1977 from Westbrook High School in Westbrook, ME. After graduation Mike joined the Air Force stationed at Dover Air Force base until 1985. He then went on to work for Lockheed Martin and various sheet metal/aviation companies until he became a small business owner in the customer service industry at the Portland International Jetport, Portland, ME until retiring.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn (Jackie) (Deering) Wescott, his daughter Allison (Wescott) Lorete and her husband Michael Lorete; his granddaughters, Lillian and Claire Lorete; his mother Mary Ann (Howe) Wescott. He is also survived by his 3 nephews Michael, Nathan, and Craig Burnham and their families; and many LOVING Aunts, Uncles, cousins and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his father Richard C. Wescott and his sister Mary Teresa (Wescott) Burnham.

Mike will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetary. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.