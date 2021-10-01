Lucia Cahill, 58, passed away unexpectedly September 24, 2021 at Charles Regional Medical Center. She was born December 20, 1962 to Carlos Gutierrez Alcaraz and Olimpia Gonzalez Salcido in Mexico. She is one (1) of five (5) children.

Lucia worked as a Manager at Sakura in Waldorf for 17 years. She would light up the place with her personality and kind smile. Lucia was the pillar of her family and devoted to her mother. She was a kind and true friend and a beacon of light to those in need. We will feel the warmth of her love forever.

She is survived by her mother Olimpia Gonzalez Salcido of San Diego, California; her husband, Kevin Lee Cahill of Waldorf, Maryland; her sons Brian Cahill of Waldorf, Maryland and David Cahill (Kelly) of Hughesville, Maryland; her brother, Carlos Gutierrez of Sand Diego, California; her sisters, Aida Smith of San Diego, California, Cecilia Gutierrez of San Diego, California and Olimpia Huezo of San Diego, California and her Grandchildren Ryan Codling and Carter Cahill. She is preceded in death by her father Carlos Gutierrez Alcaraz.

The family will be accepting friends for her Memorial Gathering Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm with Memorial Service at 4:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Rachel Anthony.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.