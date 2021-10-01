Howard Winthrop Kinports, Jr., 91, of Hollywood, MD passed away on September 18, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on April 7, 1930 in Winthrop, MA to the late Howard Winthrop Kinports, Sr. and Mildred Allison.

On October 2, 1950 Howard enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on October 1, 1954 as a A1C (P). During his service he earned the National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Upon discharge from the Air Force he continued his career in law enforcement as a police officer with the Prince George’s County Police until 1977. At his retirement, fellow officers joked that they should retire his ticket book as well since he believed in second chances and had a tendency of issuing warnings in lieu of actual tickets. He was a people person and was proud to serve his community as a police officer. On October 12, 1956, Howard married the love of his life, Mary Thelma Kinports. Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage.

He and his wife enjoyed dancing, attending police conventions, and vacationing with their family to Ocean City, MD where he was known to sit on the beach all day with his “medicine.” He was an avid Washington Redskin fan and held season tickets at RFK Stadium for many years where he collaborated with a tight knit group of fellow fans to orchestrate unforgettable tailgates. He and his son Dennis attended every Super Bowl that Washington competed in during the 80’s and early 90’s. His sense of humor and love for people made him the life of the party. He was quick with a joke and even faster with his warm and loving smile. Every year he and his wife Mary hosted a Christmas Eve party that was open to all friends and family. Although no invitations were ever sent, everyone knew that their door was open and they were welcome to stop by. Family was his greatest love and he beamed when he spoke of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They are so very proud and honored to have had him in their life.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary, Howard is also survived by his children: Dennis Lee Lavallee, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Tracey Kinports Hobbs (Kerry) of Hollywood, MD, and Kimberly Ann Blodgett (Shane) of Hollywood, MD; his siblings: Nancy Shaw of MA, Robert Kinports of FL, and Richard Kinports (Donna) of DE; his grandchildren: Kristy Lavallee Goumis, Dennis Lee Lavalle, Jr. (Roxanne), Matthew Howard Hobbs, Jennifer Lynne Bailey (Drew), Tyler Howard Hobbs (Kate), Shane Daniel Blodgett, Jr., and Ryan Zachary Blodgett; his great grandchildren: Brayden, Jorden, Skylar, Bryan, Ronin, Nicholai, Teagan, and Banks; and extremely important extended family and friends that he loved like his very own. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Polly Beeler, Ernest “Al” Headley and George Headley.

A Life Celebration will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

