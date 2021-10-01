Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of Waldorf Woman

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Pep Rally Lane in Waldorf for the report of a death.

Shawna Borten Hardesty, 39, was discovered inside her home with a gunshot wound.

Family members were inside the house and spoke with investigators.

A preliminary investigation indicates this case is isolated to the residence. An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, no additional details will be released.

The investigation is ongoing.