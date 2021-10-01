Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of Waldorf Woman

October 1, 2021

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Pep Rally Lane in Waldorf for the report of a death.

Shawna Borten Hardesty, 39, was discovered inside her home with a gunshot wound.

Family members were inside the house and spoke with investigators.

A preliminary investigation indicates this case is isolated to the residence. An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, no additional details will be released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This entry was posted on October 1, 2021 at 1:45 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.