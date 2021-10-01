Charles County Detectives Charge Man with Illegal Possession of a Firearm

October 1, 2021

Branden Alfred Holland, 22

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at 6:15 a.m., detectives were at an apartment in the 12000 block of Abberly Place in Waldorf conducting an investigation.

While inside the residence, investigators observed a 9mm handgun and learned the occupant of the apartment is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction of a crime of violence.

Branden Alfred Holland, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Detective Zachmeier is continuing the investigation.

Branden Alfred Holland, 22

This entry was posted on October 1, 2021 at 1:15 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.