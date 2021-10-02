Police in Charles County Charge Bryans Road Man with Illegal Possession of a Firearm While Investigating Assault Case

On September 30, 2021, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation into an assault and were inside a residence in the 200 block of Gentry Court in Bryans Road.

During the investigation, detectives found a loaded firearm inside the house. Edward Carroll Gaines, 73, of Bryans Road, is prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Investigators also learned Gaines had an open warrant through the Maryland State Police.

Gaines was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing.