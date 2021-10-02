Police in Charles County Charge Bryans Road Man with Illegal Possession of a Firearm While Investigating Assault Case

October 2, 2021
Edward Carroll Gaines, 73, of Bryans Road

On September 30, 2021, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation into an assault and were inside a residence in the 200 block of Gentry Court in Bryans Road.

During the investigation, detectives found a loaded firearm inside the house. Edward Carroll Gaines, 73, of Bryans Road, is prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Investigators also learned Gaines had an open warrant through the Maryland State Police.

Gaines was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing.

