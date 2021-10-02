Attempted Traffic Stop on Stolen Car Leads to Arrest of Suspect and Recovery of Loaded Firearm

October 2, 2021
On September 30, 2021, at 5:47 p.m., a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway at Billingsley Road on a car that had been reported stolen.

The driver refused to pull over and instead accelerated and fled to the area of Smallwood Drive and Kipling Drive where he struck a tree. The driver and a passenger fled from the car and hid. A police K9 located the driver hiding in a bush near a townhome. He was safely taken into custody without further incident.

Police are working to identify the passenger, who has not yet been located.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle. DeWayne Leon Braden, 22, of Waldorf, was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm inside a car, theft, and other related charges.

PFC Chambers is investigating.

