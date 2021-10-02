UPDATE: 44-Year-Old Bryans Road Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash

UPDATE 10/2/2021 @ 7:15 p.m.: On October 2 at 8:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Billingsley Road and Catchpenny Place in Bryans Road.

Police and Fire/EMS responded to the scene and attempted to provide life-saving measures to the motorcycle driver; however, she succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, Rose Annette Proctor, 44, of Bryans Road, was traveling Eastbound on Billingsley Road in the area of Catchpenny Place when she lost control on a curve, crossed the center lines, and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the passenger car was not injured and remained on the scene.

The from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

10/2/2021: On Saturday, October 2, 2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Billingsley Road, in the area of Catchpenny Place for the reported accident involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and another vehicle collided and the cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

