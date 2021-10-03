Police in Charles County Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Aquasco Man

On Friday, October 1, 2021, at approximately 3:24 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15300 block of Woodville Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a van and a motorcycle.

An off-duty Charles County Sheriff’s officer was the first to arrive on the scene.

The officer attempted lifesaving measures, along with Fire/EMS, on the motorcycle driver; however, the driver succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the motorcycle, Brooks Leigh Buckler, 20, of Aquasco, was travelling on Woodville Road when he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway.

The driver of the van was not injured and remained on the scene.

Traffic Operations officers are continuing the investigation.