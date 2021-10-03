One Injured After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole in Lexington Park

On Saturday, October 2, 2021, at approximately 9:10 a.m., an ambulance responding to the Toyota of Southern Maryland for a medical call came across a vehicle into a pole in front of the dealership and requested a motor vehicle accident assignment.

Police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched and upon arrival, they found a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with live wires across all Southbound and Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

The single occupant of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

SMECO responded to the scene to assist, the roadway was opened approximately one hour later.

