Prince George’s County Firefighter Shot and Killed in Washington D.C., Police Offering Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

At approximately 11:08 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported one adult female to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One adult male was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The third victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Garry Stanley, Sr., of Fort Washington, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Prince George’s County Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association – It is with great sadness and regret that Local 1619 reports the tragic and untimely death of Brother Garry Stanley. Garry was a twenty-year veteran of the Department and was most recently assigned to Company 824 in Accokeek.

Garry will be remembered most for his compassion, great laugh, and contagious smile. His loss is another tremendous blow to our Department, as we have endured our share of tragedies in recent years.

Please keep Garry’s family, friends, and crew in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this extremely difficult time. The Department and the Union will be assisting the family with any needs that arise and we ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve their loss. We will post funeral service information as it becomes available.

Fraternally, Andrew Pantelis, President

Official Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Page – It is with great sadness the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department announces the death of Firefighter Garry Stanley. Firefighter Stanley was a career member of the department with more than 19 years of service and was assigned to Station 824/Accokeek. Please keep Garry’s family and brothers and sisters in the fire service in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department will have no further comment pending the outcome of a Washington Metropolitan Police Dept. homicide investigation.

