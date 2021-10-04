Sprinkler Systems Extinguish Fire on Third Floor Balcony in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, October 1, 2021, at approximately 2:52 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to the 46000 block of Morning Dew Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported fire on a third floor balcony.

Crews arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from the 3-story apartment complex and upon further investigation, firefighters found the small fire was contained by sprinkler systems.

Firefighters checked for surrounding extensions and opened up the area to check for hot spots with a thermal imager.

The fire is not under investigation, and firefighters believed the fire started due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

No injuries were reported.

