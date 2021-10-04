Volunteers Sought for Boards, Commissions and Committees in St. Mary’s County

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is inviting interested citizens to volunteer their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Committees and Commissions.

The county’s website provides detailed descriptions of the various boards and the membership application at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. Applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19, 2021.

Vacancies:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Animal Control Board

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on People with Disabilities

Ethics Commission

Library Board of Trustees (Applications must be received by 11/5/21)

Recreation & Parks Board

Social Service Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Tri-County Animal Shelter

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

Youth Advisory Committee

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience

Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner

Electrical Examiners Board – Licensed Electrician

Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.

Length of Service Awards Program – Must have a financial background

Metropolitan Commission – Must reside in the 7th District

Planning Commission – Must have some planning experience

Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board (Alternate) – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at: https://govappointments.maryland.gov/

Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County (OPEB) – Must have a financial background

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.