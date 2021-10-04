Volunteers Sought for Boards, Commissions and Committees in St. Mary’s County

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is inviting interested citizens to volunteer their time to the community by serving on various Boards, Committees and Commissions.
The county’s website provides detailed descriptions of the various boards and the membership application at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. Applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19, 2021.
Vacancies:
- Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
- Animal Control Board
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on People with Disabilities
- Ethics Commission
- Library Board of Trustees (Applications must be received by 11/5/21)
- Recreation & Parks Board
- Social Service Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Tri-County Animal Shelter
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
- Youth Advisory Committee
The following vacancies have special requirements:
- Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience
- Economic Development Commission – Small Business Owner
- Electrical Examiners Board – Licensed Electrician
- Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.
- Length of Service Awards Program – Must have a financial background
- Metropolitan Commission – Must reside in the 7th District
- Planning Commission – Must have some planning experience
- Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board (Alternate) – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at: https://govappointments.maryland.gov/
- Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County (OPEB) – Must have a financial background
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.