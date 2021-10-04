Police Requesting Assistance in Locating Two Dirt Bikes Stolen from Mechanicsville Residence

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to recover the two motorcycles pictured and the identity of the person or persons responsible for the theft.

The motorcycles, along with two dirt bike helmets were taken from the front porch of the victim’s home at the 27100 block of Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville between Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 11:00 p.m., and Monday, September 27, 2021 at 6:00 a.m.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect(s) or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Luffey at 301-475-4200, ext. 72335 or email [email protected] Case # 49590-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

