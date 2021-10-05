Police Arrests Two Waldorf Men and Recover Two Firearms After Traffic Stop

On Sunday, October 3, at 2:27 a.m., patrol officers were in the area of Leonardtown Road near Smallwood Drive when they heard what sounded like gunfire.

As they went to investigate the area, three officers were stopped at a red traffic signal at the Old Washington Road and Smallwood Drive intersection when a silver Honda passenger car drove through the intersection at a high rate of speed with no operable taillights.

When the Officer activated his vehicles emergency equipment, the suspect made a right turn into the parking lot of the Smallwood Park and Ride. The suspect turned on the emergency hazard lights and continued to drive around the parking lot slowly before Officers gave verbal commands over the loud speaker to stop the vehicle, a passenger then jumped out of the vehicle carrying a black AR-15 style rifle in his hands and fled into the nearby wooded area.

The driver, Eric Lamont Figeroux, 26, of Waldorf, remained in the vehicle and was uncooperative with police commands to exit the vehicle. Officers had to extricate Figeroux from the vehicle before being placed under arrest.

Officers established a perimeter and a K9 team responded. The K9 team conducted a track and a short time later, they located the passenger hiding in a drainage ditch. The passenger, Kelvin Lynell Brawner, 32, of Waldorf, was safely taken into custody. The K9 team also located an AR-15 rifle and a handgun on the path near where Brawner was located.

Upon a check of the firearms, the DPMS Panther Arms A15 rifle and Taurus model G2 came back as negative for being stolen. While clearing the firearms, the rifle safety selector was in the “fire” position with an empty magazine. The handgun had a fully loaded magazine with 8 rounds and one in the chamber.

A spent 5.56/.223 shell casing was recovered inside the vehicle from the passenger seat. Officers checked the area where they initially heard the gunshots but did not locate any evidence that the gunfire struck anything.

Brawner and the driver Figeroux, were each charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and other related charges.

Brawner is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Figeroux was released by a judge on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Officer Wilson at 301-932-2222. The investigation is continuing.



At the time of the arrest, Brawner refused to provided any information or identifying information and stated he was suffering a medical emergency.

Emergency medical personnel was requested to the scene and they transported Brawner to an area hospital where he also refused to provide medical staff with identifying information and ultimately refused all medical treatment. Brawner was then released from the hospital and transported to the Charles County Detention Center with their intention of charging him as a “John Doe” due to his refusal to identity himself.

While being searched at the Detention Center, a Maryland Identifications Card was located within the suspects person identifying him as Kelvin Lynell Brawner, 32 of Waldorf.

Both suspects refused to cooperate with staff, refused to give provide information to their medical conditions, and refused to stand or move about the Detention Center under their own power, leading to Detention officers having to physically carry both suspects. Both then denied to submit to the mandatory body scan, resulting in Brawner being strip searched because of this.

Both Brawner and Figeroux are prohibited from possessing firearms with Figeroux currently on probation until 12/08/2022.

