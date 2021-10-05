Two Chesapeake Beach Men Arrested for Possession of PCP in Owings

On September 28, 2021, Deputy W. McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 260 and Horace Ward Road in Owings.

Upon making contact with the driver and passenger a strong and overwhelming ammonia like odor (suspected Schedule I Phencyclidine) was emitting from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing four wet/dark tinted cigarettes and a half full, clear glass vial containing a blue tinted liquid substance.

The driver identified as Dennis Willard Fuller Jr., age 57, and passenger John Edwin Lambert Sr., age 61, both of Chesapeake Beach, were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

