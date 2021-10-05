Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect After Robbery in Waldorf

October 5, 2021

Omar Jamal Brooks, 35, of La Plata

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the report of a robbery.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect approached the victim, who was standing in the parking lot of a business, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect then forcibly went through the victim’s pockets and stole a small amount of money the victim was carrying.

Officers responding to the call observed the suspect running away from the area and apprehended him without incident.

The suspect, Omar Jamal Brooks, 35, of La Plata, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

