Joseph Anthony (Tony) Baden, businessman and farmer, who for 37 years owned and operated the Lexington Park, St Mary’s County, MD Rod N’ Reel, died suddenly Sept. 29 of pulmonary embolism complications during surgery for a DVT (deep venous thrombosis, a blood clot in his leg) at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Va. The Hollywood, MD. resident was 76. Anthony (to his family), Tony (to his customers), was born in Ireland. As a one-year-old, he arrived at Ellis Island in the arms of his mother, an Irish war bride, after WWII.

He grew up on a tobacco farm in Baden, Prince George’s County, the oldest of six children. He attended Gwynn Park High School and often talked about the encouragement the shop and agriculture teachers gave him. He met his future wife, Jenny, there, took her to the prom, and married her after serving in Germany while in the Army during the Cold War.

He worked as a sign electrician in PG Co., then as an early computer operator with Sperry Univac. He was a successful, innovative farmer, including inventing an automated tractor mounted tobacco cutter.

He owned the Rod N’ Reel where he was both the owner and, because of his personality, was the Rod N’ Reel. Tony enjoyed laughing and joking with his customers. This interaction with his customers was an essential contribution to his being a valued part of the community.

Tony was always innovating, trying new ideas and evaluating if still beneficial. (Video rentals when popular, pool table, when popular). He was successful in his business ventures, including adding a walk-in beer cooler and laundromat.

He is pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph H. & Bridget Baden, and his sister, Maureen, who died as a child. He is also pre-deceased by his wife, Jennifer (Jenny) Adell Baden.

He is survived by two sons, Dean Baden of Leonardtown, MD. and Scott Baden of California, MD., three brothers: William Baden (& Brenda), Eston Baden, Halbert Baden (& Gloria), his sister Patricia Baden O’Donnell, two nieces: Emily and Katey, six nephews: Billy (& Anna), Bobby (& Hillary), Randy (deceased), Christopher, Manny, Alex (& Christina), and David (& Rachel). He is also survived by eight grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 Am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hollywood Vol. Fire Dept. P.O. Box 7 Hollywood, MD 20636 or Leonardtown Vol. Fire Dept. P.O. Box 50 Leonardtown, MD 20650.