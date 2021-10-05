Patricia Anne Ramey, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD born August 29, 1940 in Lenoir, NC to Raymond and Inez Keller, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021 in the comfort of her home. Her caregivers Sylvia Baker, Carol Bowles, Chartise Jackson and Karen Thomas provided Pat with exemplary care and went above and beyond to ensure her comfort. They loved her and she loved them.

On December 27, 1956 Pat married Grady Ramey and together they shared sixty-four (64) years of marriage and raised four children.

Pat loved being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and dedicated church member. She had a heart of gold and always had her own unique way of saying things with that witty southern twang.

She was a treasured member of St. Mary’s County Public Schools and worked many years as a school cafeteria manager where she loved the comradery of working with her “girls” in the kitchen.

Pat was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was the organist/pianist for over forty (40) years and sang with the choir at times. She always made the best coleslaw for the annual church dinners and was always involved in church activities all throughout her life. She loved going to church and spending time with her church family.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Loretta A. (Ramey) Graves of Mechanicsville, MD; and Barbara L. (Ramey) Shawyer (Kenny) of Huntingtown, MD; daughters-in-law, Carol Ramey Ludka and Frannie Hammett; five (5) grandchildren, Melanie Graves, Jeremy Graves (Krystal), Shawn Ramey (Chelsea), Ashley Shawyer and Cali Shawyer; four (4) great-grandchildren, Shawn, Carter, Bella and Jackson; sister, Elizabeth (Faye) Kangas (Gail) and many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by husband, Grady Ramey; parents, Raymond and Inez Keller; sons, G. Carl Ramey and Steven D. Ramey; and sister, Brenda Jean Kuhn.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 10-11 with a Funeral Service at 11am, officiated by Pastor Steve Humphrey, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Graves, Stuart Geisbert, David, Kenny, Rob and Christopher Chewning.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church or Hospice of St. Mary’s.

