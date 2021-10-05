Marian Lillian Nichols, 88, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2021 at the Charles Reginal Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

She was born August 24, 1933 in King George, Virginia to the late Henry Marvin Owens and Lillian Bernice Owens “Heflin”. She was one (1) of seven (7) children.

Marian met the love of her life, Wesley Lindy Nichols and knew she had to make him her forever. They married on July 16, 1949 and celebrated over seventy-one (71) years of marital bliss. Their love was inspiring and grew with each passing year. Their enduring union welcomed eight (8) children, Diane, Kathy, Patricia, Carol, Wesley, Ronald, Tammy, and Shelia.

She was a woman of many talents. On a warm summer day, she enjoyed fishing and being outside, breathing in the fresh air and soaking up the sun. She liked going crabbing to bring them home and sit around a picnic table with her family, just talking about anything and everything. She was an avid WWE fan and liked to watch her favorite wrestlers Roman Raines, John Cena, Hulk Hogan and many more, dominate the ring counting right alongside referee for a takedown. Above everything else, she loved to spend time with her grand kids, spoiling them every chance she got and cherishing every milestone she could share with them. Although her presence will be missed, the true glory of her spirit has left an imprint on the souls of all those she touched throughout her life. May the sun shine bright and memories warm your heart as you remember the blessing of being her family and friends.

Marian is survived by her children, Diane Nelson of Ripley, MD, Kathy M. Haag (Kenneth) of Titusville, FL, Patricia Harrington (Lance) of Indian Head, MD, Carol Bailey (Teddy) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Wesley L. Nichols, Jr. (Debbie) of King George, VA, Ronald D. Nichols of Charlotte Hall, MD, Tammy Payne of LaPlata, MD, MD, and Shelia Shadle (Kevin) of Waldorf, MD; thirteen (13) grandchildren; eighteen (18) great-grandchildren, ten (10) great-great grandchildren, many Nieces and nephews; her sisters Juanita Gallahan of King George, VA, Shirley Gonzalez (Fred) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Sylvia Boggs of King George, VA, Doris Copen (Clay) of King George, VA, Joan Hayden (Gerald) of King George, VA and her sister-in-law Hazel Owens of King George, VA. She is preceded in death by both of her parents Henry Marvin Owens and Lillian Bernice Owens “Heflin”; her husband Wesley Lindy Nichols, her brother Wallace “Pete” Owens; her son-in-law Tommy Nelson and brother-in-law Sterl Boggs.

The family will be receiving friends for a memorial gathering at The Encounter Christian Center, 30080 Henry Ln, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Tuesday October 5, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 am, officiated by Deacon Dennis Gillikin. Interment will immediately follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.