Christopher “Chris” Donald Jorgenson, 48, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his residence. Born on October 26, 1972, in Minnesota he is the son of the late, Gloria Woodhams and Clinton Woodhams currently residing in California State.

Chris proudly joined the United States Navy in December, 1990 and served his country honorably during Desert Storm. Chris was a proud American. During his enlistment, he received several awards and commendations. After his courageous service, Chris would become an Ironworker and support his family as a member of the Local Union 5. He loved and took pride in his work and in the brothers and sisters he worked alongside.

A man of integrity and dedication, Chris fell in love with a wonderful girl, Tonya and they married in June 2000 and have celebrated over 21 years of marriage. Their love has grown throughout the years and even more with the birth of their daughter. Although separated by distance, his 3 sons from his previous marriage were always in his thoughts and heart. Nothing brought a sparkle to Chris’ eyes as much as being with his family.

A man with a big heart, Chris would help anyone he could. He enjoyed movie time with his family, visiting museums and arts galleries, sarcasm and humor and snuggling with his dog Teddy and cat Odin.

A great man has left many behind to celebrate his life and remember his outgoing personality. As the sun sets in the autumn evening, look up into the fading night and see the first twinkling stars and know Chris is watching you from above wishing you happiness. He is now at peace and able to guide you on your path to paradise where you will meet again.

Chris is survived by his beloved wife, Tonya Jorgenson of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Cody Jorgenson, Cameron Jorgenson, Cole Jorgenson and Aspen Jorgenson; his mother-in-law, Rita King and his father, Clinton Woodhams. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Woodhams.

A celebration of life will be arranged for family and friends to join in remembering him and all of the ways he touched their lives. To be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Chris’s honor to the Wounded Warriors Project or The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

