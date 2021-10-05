Ann Forsman, 94, of Solomons, MD (formerly of Piney Point, MD) passed away on October 3, 2021 at Asbury Solomons with her husband of 64 years by her side.

Born on January 20, 1927 in Scranton, PA, she is the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Manley and Mabel Quinnan Manley.

Ann entered the U.S. Navy on August 26, 1948 and proudly served her country as a Registered Navy Nurse for 10 dedicated years before her honorable discharge as a Lieutenant in December 1957. During her service she earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Ribbon. After the Navy, she was employed as a skilled and caring registered nurse for over 31 years until her retirement in 1981.

On December 27, 1956, she married the love of her life, Arvid Edwin Forsman in Oak Harbor, WA. Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage. They had three children; all of which she was extremely proud of. Her youngest son Alec Edwin Forsman preceded her in death in January 2021. She volunteered for 12 years at St. Mary’s Hospital and 15 years with the American Red Cross. She also tutored elementary school age children for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education. She had a strong faith and was a member of Patuxent Presbyterian Church in California, MD.

Ann had a passion for playing bridge and really enjoyed each and every game with both her friends and family. She always had her “penny purse” ready to go to the next game.

In addition to her husband, Ed, Ann is also survived by her children, Daniel Thomas Forsman (Rhonda) of Lawrenceville, GA and Laurie Ann Hogan of Ft. Frances, Ontario, Canada; her grandchildren: Jennifer Forsman Hansford, Daniel S. Forsman, Stephanie H. Forsman, and David S. Forsman; her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Daphne; and extended family and friends.

Ann came from a strong Irish background and actually had a pretty good authentic accent when it was called for. She would like to share this:

May the Irish hills caress you may her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.

A Graveside Service with military honor guard will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery, 47477 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury Benevolent Fund, 11450 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688.