Mary Thelma Kinports (Naunie), 92, of Hollywood, MD passed away on September 24, 2021, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born November 02, 1928, in Croom, Maryland, to the late Roy Hall and Cora Thompson.

On October 12, 1956, Mary married the love of her life, Howard Winthrop Kinports (Win). Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on September 18, 2021.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Family was always the center of her world and she loved spending as much time with each and every one of them as possible. Mary’s family could always depend on her phone calls just to check in no matter how hard her day might have been she was always there for everyone. She also enjoyed her daily calls from her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, who she treated like her very own siblings. Mary and Win had an open-door policy and everyone, including extended family and friends, were always welcome and treated with love. Her love was boundless and unconditional. She and her husband enjoyed dancing, attending police conventions, and vacationing with their family to Ocean City, MD. Every year she and her husband, Win hosted a Christmas Eve party that was open to all friends and family. Although no invitations were ever sent, everyone knew that their door was open, and they were welcome to stop by. Mary had a sweet tooth and always kept sweet treats in the house which she offered to everyone that visited. Mary truly enjoyed her Tuesday outings which always involved a visit to the hairdresser and a stop for donuts. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and volunteered countless hours as a Eucharistic Minister, bringing communion to the elderly and infirmed who were housebound.

Mary is survived by her children: Dennis Lee Lavallee, Sr. (Anita) of Mechanicsville, MD, Tracey Kinports Hobbs (Kerry) of Hollywood, MD, and Kimberly Ann Blodgett (Shane) of Hollywood, MD; her grandchildren: Kristy Lavallee Goumis, Dennis Lee Lavalle, Jr. (Roxanne), Matthew Howard Hobbs, Jennifer Lynne Bailey (Drew), Tyler Howard Hobbs (Kate), Shane Daniel Blodgett, Jr., and Ryan Zachary Blodgett; her great grandchildren: Brayden, Jorden, Skylar, Bryan, Ronin, Nicholai, Teagan, and Banks; and extremely important extended family and friends that she loved like her very own. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy Cooksey, Sam Hall, Sue Daugherty, Mae Edelen, Charlie “Buck” Hall, and Leon Hall.

A Life Celebration will be held on jointly for Mary and her husband Win on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FOP Lodge 89, 2905 Old Largo Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

