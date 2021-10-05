Brooks Leigh Buckler, 20, of Aquasco, MD, passed away in a motorcycle accident on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Waldorf, MD. Brooks was born on October 5, 2000 to David Harry Buckler and Mary Louise (Gray) Buckler of Aquasco, MD.

He was a 2019 graduate of Gwynn Park High School. After graduation, he began working as an Oil Technician at Valvoline Maintenance in Waldorf, MD, where his nickname was “Cool Breeze”. He enjoyed working with his hands and tinkering with his motorcycles. He spent his time crabbing and fishing with his family, shooting targets, gaming on his computer, and riding wheelies on his motorcycles. It wouldn’t be unusual to find Brooks riding a dirt bike in a bear onesie with his favorite drink, Mountain Dew, in his hand. His 1998 Grand Marquis was his prized possession and clean as a whistle. He had an astoundingly loyal group of friends that were with him since grade school.

Brooks was quite the character and had a lasting impact on everyone he met. He loved living his life and doing what made him happy. He enjoyed quality time with his family on the farm, and loved his friends immensely. Brooks was a calm, cool person that never had a bad day, and always happy to be in the moment.

Brooks is survived by his parents, David and Mary Buckler of Aquasco, MD; siblings, Briar Buckler of Aquasco, MD, Chris Buckler of Chicago, IL and Betsy Buckler, Aquasco, MD

The family will receive friends for Brooks’ Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Brooks’ name to Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Condolences can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.