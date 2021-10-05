Blessed are they who mourn for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4

Geraldine Patricia Hall, affectionally called Geraline, was born on April 25, 1966, and departed this life on September 25, 2021, at Doctor’s Community Hospital in Lanham, Maryland, after a brief illness.

Geraldine was the seventh of ten children born to the late Edna Cecelia Johnson and Charles Henry Hall. Geraldine was born, raised, and educated in Southern Maryland, graduating from Chopticon High School in 1986 where she played basketball. Geraldine worked for the Prince George’s County Government, where she held an administrative position for more than seventeen years.

Geraldine was known for showing great passion in her life. She was friendly and met no strangers. Geraldine was very vocal about the many loves in her life, in both word and deed. She loved God and demonstrated that love by volunteering as a church bus driver, often pulling over to the side of the road to offer praises to God, and by helping others.

Geraldine loved her family, starting, of course, with her son, Travis, but admitted to being completely enamored by her #1 Grandson, Tristin Chase. Although Geraldine loved all three of Travis’ children (Grandma’s Babies), it was 10-year-old Tristin, who stole her heart. Geraldine made sure that Tristin, his 2-year-old sister, Nyla “Na’Na” and 6-month-old brother, Jayceon “Jayce” wanted for nothing.

Coming from a huge family, Geraldine sought always to help others, often putting their needs ahead of her own. Helping people was her special gift. So many people were special to her and her family and friends eagerly returned that love. So much so that her niece, Tavia Tate “Tay”, from her extended family, gave Geraldine a kidney.

Geraldine had many other loves as well. She was an accomplished Bass Master, sometimes catching fifteen- to twenty-pound fish. In addition, she was an accomplished Grill Master, “everyone loved her ribs.” She loved gambling at Maryland Live or MGM casinos and at home you could find her working in her flower garden or assembling something complicated like a new grill or the shed she recently built from the ground up, or simply playing cards (Poker or Tonk) all night.

Geraldine’s passing is a great loss to more persons than we can count. However, besides her family there are some extra special friends and extended family members that we must mention by name: The Whalen Family, including Joyce (deceased), Eunice, Albo, and Priscilla; Stephanie Howe, Ada McCoy, Keyma Baker, Leele Proctor, Audrey Carroll, Zenobia Jones, Patsy Hall, and Linda Banks; and a very special aunt, whom Geraldine loved dearly, Martha Brooks. Also, very special to Geraldine was her nephew, Demetrius Lamar Hall, for whom she was an advocate, prompting her to become a Black Lives Matter activist.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine is pre-deceased by three sisters: Jackie Tyer, Leona and Audrey Hall; and one brother, Charles Hall.

Those left to cherish fond memories of Geraldine include: her son, Travis Hall (Keyera); two grandsons, Tristin Chase and Jayceon Hall, one granddaughter, Nylah Hall; her loving and devoted partner of over twenty-one years, Lisa Rena Faircloth; four sisters, Rebecca Tyer (Oscar), Valeria Tyer, Jennifer Thomas, and Martha “Mar” Tate (Wendell); four brothers, Leroy, Willie, Bobby, and Thomas (Crystal) Hall; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.