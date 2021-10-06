St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – October 5, 2021

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown and acknowledged four significant milestones with Proclamations.

The Commissioners proclaimed National 4-H Week, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Case Management Recognition Week and National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The Commission on People with Disabilities (COPD) held its annual award ceremony. Several exceptional county individuals and organizations were honored, including Joe St. Clair, Texas Roadhouse, Debra Bowles, Crystal Haislip and the Arc of Southern Maryland, Mary Randall*, and Jahaun Lee for their service to the disabled community. *Posthumously

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received approval for its request to develop a career ladder for the station clerk position with three levels and advancement based upon tenure, training and successful annual performance evaluations. Funding for the program will come from the Sheriff’s approved budget.

The Board of Education received approval for their budget amendment request for an FY2022 categorical budget adjustment to purchase new equipment in the amount of $40.065.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Finance for a resolution authorizing St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s (MetCom) request to issue infrastructure bonds for an amount not to exceed $10,200,00. MetCom will use the funds to borrow capital for various capital improvement projects.

Jeannett Cudmore, Chief Financial Officer, updated prior requests for funding from the American Rescue Act grant. The Commissioners approved Commissioners approved $543,320 for equal allocation to the fire departments and $65,000 for Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department watercraft.

The Department of Economic Development was granted approval from the Commissioners for a Resolution to establish regulations for the collection and remittance of the St. Mary’s County accommodation tax for short-term rental agencies.

The Commissioners will have a Public Hearing at 5:30 p.m. to receive citizen comments on the Department of Land Use & Growth Management’s request for a Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan Amendment for Property on Tap LLC.

The Commissioners will host a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County Delegates at 6 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown to hear and discuss eight requests for the 2022 legislative session.

Due to the Columbus Day holiday, there will not be a Commissioner meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12; the next regularly scheduled Commissioner business meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.