Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Identity of Suspects in Robbery at Beauty Store





On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, shortly after 5:00 p.m., a group of females entered a beauty supply business in the 3000 block of Waldorf Market Place and attempted to steal a significant amount of merchandise.

As they ran out of the store, one of the suspects sprayed pepper spray at employees who were trying to stop them.

The suspects fled in a white KIA passenger car with temporary registration plates.

The injured employees were treated for the exposure to the spray.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective R. Smith at 301-609-6504.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspects. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.

The investigation is ongoing.

