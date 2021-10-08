Overnight Work on Thomas Johnson Bridge Expected to be Complete by October 22

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin repairing potholes and replacing fencing along the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line starting Monday, October 11.

This is routine maintenance work that will take place overnight, 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings. It is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. October 22, weather permitting.

During the work hours, crews will close one lane of the two-lane bridge and alternate traffic using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure. MDOT SHA’s contractor PDI Sheetz is performing the work.

Customers who have questions about this work and other projects along state-maintained routes may call the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, look for reduced speed limits and other driving pattern changes.

Please slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit our homepage at https://bddy.me/3FsP7zC. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to https://bddy.me/3mBKCKD.