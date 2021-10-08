Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Hosting 10th Annual Southern Maryland Hiring Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Job seekers, and public and private sector organizations are invited to attend the events. Businesses will be conducting interviews and hiring for immediate openings. TCCSMD anticipates that 50 local businesses will attend the event.

“Local businesses are eager to hire immediately, and this annual event hopes to bridge the gap between local businesses and job seekers,” said Ruthy Davis, Director of Regional Workforce & Business Development, TCCSMD. “We encourage job seekers to register before the event so they can upload their resume and complete their profile ahead of the event.”

“Through the Talentspace platform, we’re thrilled to offer video-based interviews and interactions between organizations and job seekers,” stated Yvette Turner, Lead Business Engagement Specialist, TCCSMD. “We hope businesses and job seekers can attend not only to fill positions and interview for jobs, but also access additional resources.”

Area businesses interested in attending must register for a virtual booth by October 11. Ahead of the event, there will be a virtual business-to-business networking session beginning at 9:00 am. Businesses can register for the event at https://bit.ly/tccsmd_regfox_hiringevent.

In addition to the job fair, job service specialists from the American Job Centers will have a booth to share resume and interview tips with job seekers.

Job seekers can register at https://bit.ly/TCCSMDGetHired_2021.

Learn more about Southern Maryland JobSource, and its programs and events at www.somdworkforceboard.org.

Sponsors for this event include Republic Services, CHUTES International, Precise Systems, Inc., Rural Maryland Council, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

