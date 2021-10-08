Charles County Public Schools Expands COVID-19 Screening and Vaccine Requirements to Students in Extracurricular Activities

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has expanded COVID-19 screening requirements to students in Grades 7-12 who participate in CCPS-sponsored extracurricular activities. The expansion is effective immediately for high school students who participate in school marching bands.

Starting Monday, Oct. 25, students in Grades 7-12 who participate in specific extracurricular activities must provide proof of having been fully COVID-19 vaccinated (completion of the vaccine series, plus 14 days) or participate in the free CCPS COVID-19 weekly screening program. This is the same requirement already in place for CCPS high school student athletes.

Parents will need to complete a brief one-time registration process for their child to enroll in the screening program. As groups and clubs are beginning to organize and schedule out-of-county trips and competitions, parents should enroll their child as soon as possible if they are in Grades 7-12 and participate in the extracurricular activities listed below. Registration processing takes up to three business days. Click here to register.

The requirement is effective Oct. 25 and applies to the following extracurricular activities for CCPS students in Grades 7-12.

Band, chorus and orchestra programs (not scheduled classes)

JROTC

Theater and musical productions, drama clubs

Students participating in student government association (SGA)

Students participating in the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC)

Destination Imagination (DI)

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA)

Key Clubs

Math teams and Math Counts

Mock Trial teams

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Just Say No clubs

Model United Nations

K-Kids clubs

Builders clubs

Robotics clubs and teams

SkillsUSA clubs

Environmental clubs

Best Buddies program

The requirement applies to the above-listed groups as CCPS has determined students in these groups participate or practice regularly in close proximity with each other for extended periods of time, and may also travel for competitions and club-based events. It also supports CCPS in providing continuous opportunities for students to participate in clubs and activities in a safe way.

This requirement does not apply to any elementary school level activities, or for students in Grade 6. Students in this age range are not currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Students in Grades 7-12 who are part of an extracurricular activity group listed and do not provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or fail to participate in the weekly screening program will not be allowed to participate with the team or group after Oct. 25. Activity and club sponsors will confidentially collect vaccination records from participating students, and have access to a list of students enrolled in the screening program.

Additionally, Grade 7-12 students in activities that may require limited travel, such as Educators Rising, It’s Academic, the Student Page program, and Spelling Bee will be required to submit two negative COVID-19 tests (if not vaccinated) for two consecutive weeks prior to the travel date in order to participate.

The screening program is free, and parents only need to register their child once. Middle school students are tested during lunch, and high school students are tested during the school day or after school. The screening includes a nasal swab PCR test, which is done by staff with the Maryland Department of Health contracted provider 20/20 GeneSystems.

Testing schedule

Staff and all other CCPS students are also eligible for the free weekly COVID-19 screening, regardless of participation in athletics or extracurricular activities. The following list outlines the screening schedule for all schools and centers.

Monday

Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, North Point and Westlake high schools, General Smallwood Middle School, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, Mary B. Neal, Malcolm and Billingsley elementary schools.

Tuesday

Maurice J. McDonough, St. Charles and Thomas Stone high schools, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Dr. James Craik, Gale-Bailey, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, Indian Head, J.C. Parks and Mary H. Matula elementary schools.

Wednesday

Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, North Point and Westlake high schools, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, C. Paul Barnhart, Walter J. Mitchell, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and T.C. Martin elementary schools.

Thursday

Maurice J. McDonough, St. Charles and Thomas Stone high schools, Piccowaxen and John Hanson middle schools, Berry, Arthur Middleton and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.

Friday

F. B. Gwynn Educational Center, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, Mattawoman, Matthew Henson and Benjamin Stoddert middle schools, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Eva Turner, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, William A. Diggs and William B. Wade elementary schools.

Free COVID-19 testing with the health department

The Charles County Department of Health also offers free testing three times a week and pre-registration is not required. The schedule is below.

Mondays, Village Green in Indian Head, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, Jaycee Hall in Waldorf, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fridays, New Life Church in White Plains, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.