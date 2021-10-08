Narcotics Dealing Couple Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Trafficking Charges and Assault on of a Federal Officer

A 9-month-old Child, and Several Adult Victims Overdosed on Fentanyl and Heroin Distributed by the Couple.

Alicia Marie Walls, age 28, of Bowie, Maryland; and Andrew Joseph Trimmer, age 32, of Bowie, Maryland pleaded guilty on October 4, 2021 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Trimmer also pled guilty to assault on a federal officer.

The guilty pleas were announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division (DEA); and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).

According to their guilty pleas, between May 2018 to September 2020, Walls and Trimmer conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Specifically, on May 28, 2018, in Bowie, Maryland, Trimmer sold fentanyl to Victim A. During the narcotics transaction, Victim A and Victim A’s friends ingested the heroin that Trimmer distributed. Shortly after ingestion, Victim A overdosed and lost consciousness. After receiving life support treatment, Victim A survived the overdose, which constituted a serious bodily injury.

Prior to the overdose on May 28, 2018, Trimmer distributed at least one gram of heroin and fentanyl to Victim A approximately two times per week for two years. Trimmer and Walls had numerous narcotics customers in the Bowie area, including two other victims, Victim B and Victim C. In partnership, Walls and Trimmer distributed at least 240 grams of heroin/fentanyl to Victims B and Victim C.

Occasionally, Trimmer and Walls sold narcotics in the presence of their minor child who was under the age of three years old.

On July 16, 2019, while caring for a minor child, Walls ingested narcotics and fell asleep. While asleep, the nine-month-old child obtained narcotics from Wall’s belongings, ingested the narcotics, and subsequently overdosed. Walls and Trimmer transported the child to a nearby hospital where healthcare workers revived the child. After receiving additional lifesaving measures, the child survived.

Following the child’s overdose, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Walls and Trimmer’s hotel room on September 25, 2020. As agents announced themselves, Trimmer yelled “Alicia! I’m not going back!” and attempted to flee on foot. After disregarding law enforcement’s commands to stop, Officer A attempted to physically stop Trimmer from fleeing. Trimmer then proceeded to grab the officers body armor and began to physically assault Officer A. Eventually, Trimmer was apprehended. Officer A sustained a torn meniscus as a result of the assault.



After searching Trimmer’s person, law enforcement recovered approximately 30 grams of fentanyl, two cell phones and $1,143 from Trimmer’s jacket. Trimmer and Walls agreed that the $1,143 recovered were proceeds of narcotics sales. Subsequent lab results confirmed that the narcotics in Trimmer’s jacket was fentanyl mixed with diphenhydramine and etizolam. From Trimmer’s car, officers seized four digital scales, plastic sandwich bags, and razor blades. Officers also seized numerous luxurious items including a Louis Vuitton Josh backpack, a men’s diamond 14kt yellow gold cross pendant and chain, a woman’s diamond 14kt rose gold cross pendant, a Louis Vuitton flower hobo purse, a Louis Vuitton NeoNoe Azur handbag, and a 2015 Audi A-4 sedan.

As stated in their plea agreements, after Trimmer was taken into custody on September 25, 2020, Walls continued to sell heroin and fentanyl in the southern Maryland area. In October 2020, two narcotics customers, Victim B and Victim C obtained fentanyl and heroin from Walls and then subsequently overdosed from the narcotics. Both Victims were treated for advanced life support and ultimately survived.

Walls was arrested on February 4, 2021. During her arrest officers recovered approximately $16,024 of drug proceeds. The drug proceeds were funds that had been previously buried in the woods. In total, Walls and Trimmer agreed that it is reasonably foreseeable that the conspiracy distributed at least 240 grams of heroin/fentanyl.

Walls and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Walls will be sentenced to between 71 months and 87 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for January 20, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Trimmer and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Trimmer will be sentenced to between 114 months and 132 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for Trimmer for November 22, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the DEA and PGPD for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin B. Pulice, who is prosecuting the case.