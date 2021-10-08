One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Dump Truck in Mechanicsville

On Friday, October 8, 2021, at approximately 6:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Commerce Park Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a dump truck and a Chevrolet pick up truck in the roadway with the operator of the pick up truck trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville responded to the scene and extricated the single occupant in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested, however, they cancelled due to weather.

One victim was transported to an area trauma center. The operator of the dump truck denied any injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation. The pick up truck was deemed at fault.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


