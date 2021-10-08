Lucky Lexington Park Man Wins $100,000 on Scratch-Off at St. Mary’s County Rod ‘N Reel

Claims $100,000 prize after winning $1 million a year ago

Winning the top prize on a scratch-off is an amazing experience. Consider how it would feel to win $1 million on one game and then, a year later, $100,000 on a different game. That second big win just happened to a St. Mary’s County man, who is a self-proclaimed scratch-off guru.

Lady luck first shined bright on the fortunate player in September 2020 when he purchased a $20 Lucky 777 game. He took home its $1 million top prize! His recent win on the $30 $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off has him adding to his Lottery fortune.

The single father of four adult children and grandfather of seven found his new lucky instant ticket last week at the Rod ‘N Reel in Lexington Park. The scratch-off fan normally plays $20 scratch-offs, but he followed the suggestion of the cashier and chose a $30 instant ticket.

“The cashier told me that I should buy it because it was the last one and he was about to put up a new roll of tickets,” said the winner, smiling. “He said if I don’t get it, he’ll give it to the next guy, so I took my chances and bought it.”

The 63-year-old scanned the barcode on the instant ticket immediately and saw a congratulatory message that he won $100,000.

“I told the cashier what I won and he said, ‘You lie, you lie!’”, the happy winner said, laughing. “Then, I scanned the ticket again so he could see I really won.”

The lucky player, who retired from a career in the home improvement field, said he then left the store and put the winning instant ticket in his car visor. Having won the $1 million prize last year, he already knew to make an appointment to claim his new windfall. He plans to put the money away to save for his children and grandchildren.

The lucky retailer that sold the top-prize winning $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off is also celebrating. Rod ‘N Reel located at 18161 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for its role.