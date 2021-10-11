40-Year-Old Man and 39-year-Old Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville – Names Released

UPDATE: On October 9, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck with two occupants, that had collided into a commercial building. The operator of the truck, William Gregory Baker, age 40 of Mechanicsville, and passenger Nina Marie DiGregorio, age 39 of Leonardtown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined Baker was traveling southbound on Old Village Road when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, crossed the centerline, struck a guardrail, and continued into the building.

Speed has been determined as a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko at (301) 475-4200 extension 78147 or by email at [email protected].

10/11/2021: On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 28035 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one victim ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one vehicle involved and reported one victim was trapped, and one victim was ejected.

Firefighters pronounced both victims deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

First Responders will be operating on the scene for an extended period of time.

Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.

Police are investigating, updates will be provided when they become available.

