Police Investigating Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 8:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 28035 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one victim ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one vehicle involved and reported one victim was trapped, and one victim was ejected.

Firefighters pronounced both victims deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

First Responders will be operating on the scene for an extended period of time.

Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.

Police are investigating, updates will be provided when they become available.